Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,274 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $48.55 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $928.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

