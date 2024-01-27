Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,762 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.