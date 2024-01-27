Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $21,436,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth $18,832,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth $16,299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,265,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after buying an additional 332,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $2,220,949 in the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

