ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 51.6% in January

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSAGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.60) by $2.45. As a group, analysts expect that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -86.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSAFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

