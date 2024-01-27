ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 51.6% in January

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.60) by $2.45. As a group, analysts expect that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -86.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

