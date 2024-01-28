10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Raised to $55.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.27.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.9 %

TXG opened at $43.22 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,996 over the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.