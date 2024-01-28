13,920 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,484.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,317 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,939.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after buying an additional 636,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 23.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

