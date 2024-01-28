1,981 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $311.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.96 and a 12 month high of $317.82.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

