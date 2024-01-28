2,230 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $123.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,913. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

