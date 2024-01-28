4,253 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
