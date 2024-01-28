5,402 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 140,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.6 %

MGPI opened at $88.56 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

