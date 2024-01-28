7,792 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of TXT opened at $84.83 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

