9,113 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

