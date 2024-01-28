Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $62.26 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

