Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

