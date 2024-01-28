Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

