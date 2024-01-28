Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

