Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after acquiring an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

