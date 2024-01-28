Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $142.15 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

