Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.