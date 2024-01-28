Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TAP opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

