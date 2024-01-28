Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $240.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.31. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

