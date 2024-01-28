Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.07 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $163.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.49. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $166.65.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

