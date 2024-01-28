Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $157.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $160.36.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

