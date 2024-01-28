Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.05 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,741 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

