Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $58.39 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $154.76.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.