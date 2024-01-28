Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Pentair by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

