Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,577 shares of company stock worth $7,752,377. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

