Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 238 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $82.26 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

