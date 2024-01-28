Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,608 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $288.36 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.