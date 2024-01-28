Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $508,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $565,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $311,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $392.67 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.12 and a 200 day moving average of $400.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.