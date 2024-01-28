Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.