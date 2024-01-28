Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 39982026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Active Energy Group Trading Down 70.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of £809,300.00, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Active Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.