Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 594.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 363.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AAP opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

