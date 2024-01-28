AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCP opened at $23.06 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.