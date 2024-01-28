Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

