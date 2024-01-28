Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRG stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

