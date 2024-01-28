Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,883,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,880,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.