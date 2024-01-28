Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 98,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akili by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akili during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Akili by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKLI opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Akili has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.97% and a negative net margin of 6,265.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akili will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

