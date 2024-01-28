Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $57.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

