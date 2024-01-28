Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) vs. Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Financial Contrast

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Albertsons Companies and Maison Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.16 $1.51 billion $2.34 9.33 Maison Solutions $41.98 million 0.47 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Maison Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.71% 83.38% 6.65% Maison Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Maison Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

