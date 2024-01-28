Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $264.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.35. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 348.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

