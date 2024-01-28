Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

