Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,849,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,293,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

