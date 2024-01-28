Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.35 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 35.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

