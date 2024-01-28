Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $8.87 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

