Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 3.3%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 20,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 160,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,014 shares of company stock worth $904,060 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,273.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 49,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

