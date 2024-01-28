Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,032,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

