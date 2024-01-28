Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $154.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

