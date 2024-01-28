Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $154.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

