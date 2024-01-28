Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.